July 26 court date for couple on cocaine charge

WESTERN BUREAU:

SHEENA HEADLEY, the bank employee who was arrested after the police reportedly found cocaine valued at $85 million in her motor vehicle, and her husband Chad Headley, are scheduled to make their next appearance before the St James Parish Court on July 26.

The couple, who are charged with possession of, dealing in, and taking steps to export 25 pounds of cocaine, made their first court appearance on June 24, where they were each granted bail in the sum of $5 million by Parish Judge Sasha Ashley.

They were represented during that bail hearing by attorneys Maurice McCurdy, who is Sheena Headley’s lawyer, and Martyn Thomas, who represents Chad Headley.

The couple’s first day in court came ahead of an expected court date published by the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), which had indicated that the matter would be heard on Wednesday, June 29. Their case was not listed for hearing when The Gleaner attended on Wednesday.

However, in a brief interview outside of court, Thomas confirmed that the couple had been granted bail on Friday with conditions attached.

OFFERED BAIL

“They were both placed before the court last Friday, and were offered bail in the sum of $5 million each. I argued for bail for Chad Headley on the grounds that he had surrendered into police custody and that he poses no risk of flight, plus his travel documents were ready to be surrendered,” Thomas explained.

“The two were given reporting conditions, plus a stop order was put in place for them, and they were ordered to surrender their travel documents,” Thomas added.

It remains unclear why the case was heard on Friday, ahead of Wednesday’s court date as released by the CCU.

According to the allegations, at about 6 p.m. on June 15, a team of officers from the Area One Narcotics Police Division carried out an operation at the Headleys’ premises in Goodwill, St James. During the search, 10 rectangular-shaped packages were found in the trunk of a Toyota Prado SUV belonging to Sheena Headley.

The packages were subsequently identified as cocaine weighing approximately 25 pounds, and following an interview session in the presence of her lawyer, Sheena Headley was arrested and charged with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The Narcotics Police subsequently issued a release asking Chad Headley to report to the Summit Police Station in Montego Bay, St James, while identifying him as a person of interest who could assist in their investigation. He was later arrested and charged.

