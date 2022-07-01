Man charged with rape of female student in campus bathroom

University student 31-year-old Clavroy Ahmard has been charged with the rape of a female student in a bathroom on the campus in May.

Ahmard, alias 'Ahnage', of Anthrium Drive in Mona, St Andrew, was charged on Wednesday after being interviewed by the police.

The police report that about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, the female student went to use the bathroom and while doing so she was approached by the accused who was reportedly armed with a firearm and knife.

He reportedly brandished the knife and ordered her to go inside one of the cubicles.

He then allegedly raped the female student inside the stall.

According to the police, the accused recorded the alleged incident on his cell phone.

Following an investigation, Ahmard was arrested and later charged.

