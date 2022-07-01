NCU launches market-driven short courses

Northern Caribbean University (NCU) has received endorsement from the business sector for its new suite of short courses which have been developed from labour-market information provided by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, along with HEART/NSTA Trust.

The suite of short courses include: apiculture or beekeeping, digital animation, digital entrepreneurship, digital marketing, inventive home gardening, innovative technologies in agriculture, mobile application creator, mobile game design and solar systems developer. The NCU Business and Career Plus Short Courses were launched virtually by NCU president, Professor Lincoln Edwards, on June 23.

Speaking at the launch, President of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce Simone Spence-Johnson described the courses as “ripe and ready for the picking”. She noted that the courses were flexible and easy to access, and encouraged all to invest in themselves, in their businesses, and keep on improving. “Take advantage of the golden opportunity. Sign up for a course today,” she appealed to the virtual audience.

The FosRich Group of Companies has also endorsed the NCU Business and Career Plus Short Courses. Spokesman Steven Spencer welcomed the solar systems developer short course, noting that FosRich has embarked on projects to improve renewable energy and energy efficiency in Jamaica with the latest in solar technologies.

“Our relationship with NCU dates way back and we will continue, in the spirit of this relationship, to provide, where possible, both employment opportunities and apprenticeship or internship opportunities to participants in applicable short courses,” said Spencer on behalf of CEO, Cecil Foster.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In launching the market-driven short courses, Edwards stated that the training was aimed at equipping persons with new skills to foster employment, self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. He indicated the willingness of NCU to work with the commercial and industrial sectors to train and upgrade the human capital in mid-island Jamaica and beyond, utilising micro-credentials and stacking up qualification in a modular manner.

He pointed out that the courses are focused on those industries that enhance Jamaica’s Vision 2030 Development Plan, including information and communication technology, agriculture, creative industries and construction.

tamara.bailey@gleanerjm.com