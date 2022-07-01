St James taxi operator charged with rape of female passenger

A St James taxi operator accused of raping a female passenger has been charged.

Charged is 36-year-old Dwain Cunningham, otherwise called 'Courtney', of Lima in Adelphi.

The alleged attack happened on Barnett Street in the parish on Friday, June 24.

The police report that the woman boarded the taxi and was informed by the driver that he is awaiting other passengers who leave work at 8:00 p.m.

The woman reportedly agreed to wait.

Cunningham then reportedly drove to a dark area at a petrol station where he allegedly had sex with the woman against her will.

A report was made to the police and the woman was medically examined.

On Sunday, June 26, Cunningham visited the police station where he was pointed out by the woman as the man who raped her.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

