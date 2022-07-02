Bless to Bless Foundation launches initiative to assist students in need

With the end of the academic school year having arrived, the Bless to Bless Foundation, is already putting things in place to assist needy students for the start of the new school term in September. The objective of this initiative is to provide school-age children that are less fortunate with school supplies and personal items.

According to Charlene Dixon, founder of the Bless to Bless Foundation, this initiative is aligned with the objectives of the organisation, which is to provide aid to the elderly and less fortunate, in whatever way possible.

“Donations will be in the form of stationeries, including notebooks, pencils, erasers, rulers, geometry sets, crayons, paints, sharpeners, folder leaves, graph leaves, blank leaves etc, school socks, undergarments (worn under uniforms), personal hygiene products and any other items that will assist the students for school,” Dixon said.

Currently, seven bags are being prepared to be donated to seven students ranging from the basic school to the secondary level. The foundation is aiming to provide students with a quantity of these items that will at least last until the end of the first school term in December 2022. However, they are in need of assistance to procure these items.

“Unfortunately, not everyone is privileged to some basic necessities, like those we intend to donate. Children are among the most vulnerable in society, as well as they are the future. Children sometimes do not attend school because of the lack of these items. When out of school, they are likely to be exposed to harm, miss out on their education and an opportunity to get the foundation for a positive future,” Dixon said.

She added: “As a result, the foundation saw it necessary to initiate this drive to at least supply these items to get them started for the new school year. Taking into consideration, also, the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on the economy of the country and how much it may limit parents in the process of back-to-school preparations, it is our belief that, if we have more educated youths, we will have a better community and country by extension.”

The Bless to Bless Foundation started operations in September 2017 and serves the Trinity Ville and other surrounding communities in St Thomas. Over the five years, they have made donations in terms of tablet donations, book vouchers, awards at graduation ceremonies, to back-to-school scholarships and stationeries, awards for volunteerism that helps to build character, assistance with payment of Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate subject fees and donations of snack bags.

The foundation intends to disburse the donations on August 28, 2022. The deadline for donations is August 20, 2022.

To donate or learn more about the Bless to Bless Foundation, contact Charlene Dixon at 876-365-3753 or visit Facebook: BlessToBlessFoundation. Have a good story you’d like to share? Email us at goodheart@gleanerjm.com.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com