Dismembered body found on train track in Ewarton
The dismembered body of a man was found on a train track in Cotton Piece, Ewarton, St Catherine this morning.
The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old mason Bernard Brown of Pleasant Farm in Ewarton.
The discovery was made about 5:15 a.m. and the police were called to the scene.
The body had limbs missing.
Residents who spoke with our news team claimed that the deceased has a history of heavy alcohol drinking and that he would fall asleep in sections of the community.
The police say an autopsy will be conducted as part of the investigation.
-Ruddy Mathison
