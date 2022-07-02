Dismembered body found on train track in Ewarton

The dismembered body of a man was found on a train track in Cotton Piece, Ewarton, St Catherine this morning.

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old mason Bernard Brown of Pleasant Farm in Ewarton.

The discovery was made about 5:15 a.m. and the police were called to the scene.

The body had limbs missing.

Residents who spoke with our news team claimed that the deceased has a history of heavy alcohol drinking and that he would fall asleep in sections of the community.

The police say an autopsy will be conducted as part of the investigation.

-Ruddy Mathison

