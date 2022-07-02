Fire destroys youth centre and art gallery in Portland

A property on West Palm Avenue in Port Antonio, Portland was this morning destroyed by fire.

The iconic building housed the Portland Art Gallery, a youth information centre, and the headquarters of a marching band.

The cause of the fire is not known.

It took three fire units, two from Port Antonio and another from Buff Bay, to fight the blaze, which left damage in excess of $12 million, based on a preliminary assessment from firefighters.

Approximately 36 computers, printers, a fax machine, air-conditioning units, paintings, artistic material, painting equipment, musical equipment, and other valuables were gutted in the blaze, which started shortly after 4:00 am Saturday at the old Jamaica Railway Corporation building.

Up until 9:00 a.m., firefighters were still conducting cooling down operations on the building, which is made out of board and concrete.

It is not yet known if the building was insured.

- Gareth Davis Snr

