Florida man gets four years in prison for lottery scheme linked to Jamaica

TUCSON, CMC – The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency says a man from Orlando, Florida has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for his participation in a lottery scheme linked to Jamaica.

ICE said Sheldon Shaun Hibbert, 43, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The immigration enforcement agency said Hibbert's guilty plea and sentencing follow investigations by multiple US law enforcement agencies.

“This was a despicable scheme that preyed upon unsuspecting elderly people who thought they had won a lottery,” said Scott Brown, special agent in charge for HSI Phoenix, Arizona.

ICE said Hibbert participated in a scheme in which scammers called elderly victims and falsely stated they had won a lottery.

To receive their “winnings,” the victims were told they must first submit money for taxes and fees, ICE said.

“Hibbert's role in the scheme was to help launder the fraudulent proceeds to Jamaica on behalf of his co-conspirators,” it said.

As part of his sentence, the court also ordered a forfeiture money judgment against Hibbert totalling US$196,523, ICE said.

It said a restitution hearing has been scheduled for August 5.

