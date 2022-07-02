Man hospitalised following gun attack at plaza in Manchester

The Manchester Police are probing the circumstances surrounding a gun attack on a man in Mandeville this afternoon.

The injured man is in hospital.

The police's Constabulary Communication Unit confirmed that about 2 p.m., the man was standing along Juici Plaza in the town when he was attacked and shot.

He was taken to hospital where he is being treated.

Businesses along the plaza were forced to close as the police investigate the shooting.

