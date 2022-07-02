Stolen goats recovered, motor vehicle seized in St Elizabeth

The police in St Elizabeth this morning seized a motor vehicle after it was caught transporting stolen goats along the Holland Bamboo main road.

It is reported that about 1:30 a.m., a police team was on patrol when the driver of a black Toyota Yaris motor car to was signalled to stop.

The driver disobeyed and sped away, according to the police.

The vehicle was pursued and on reaching Holland Bamboo main road, the motor car stopped and two men exited the vehicle and ran.

The vehicle was subsequently searched by the police and two goats were found inside the trunk.

The police are urging members of the public who may have had their goats stolen to contact the Black River Police to assist in locating their owners.

