We were not involved in Rushane Barnett medical video - INDECOM

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says assertions that it participated in the video-recorded medical examination of murder accused Rushane Barnett are false.

The video, of about six minutes, emerged on social media Friday evening showing Barnett being questioned by a team of four Justices of the Peace which included medical doctor Andrei Cooke.

Barnett is in custody for the killing of a mother and her four children in Clarendon.

“While investigators from the commission interviewed Rushane Barnett on Wednesday, June 29, no member of the commission was present at the time of, or during, any visit by a medical doctor or justice of the peace,” a spokesperson said in a statement this morning.

“The commission is requesting that the person or persons who have intentionally or unintentionally misaligned INDECOM and or its members, as being present and or producing the video, to cease and desist immediately,” the spokesperson continued.

Barnett's attorney Tamika Harris has raised concerns about the circumstances under which her client was recorded and the conduct of the participants.

"When was this live and public medical examination done? Who commissioned this? Why are JPs actively participating in the violation of this man's right to remain silent, right to privacy, breach of doctor-client privilege, etc ... . Why is this man stripping on Instagram? What right is the JP protecting? Etc."

The attorney said she will be complaining to the Custos of St Andrew, who oversees justices of the peace (JPs) in the parish, and the Medical Council of Jamaica, the regulator for the medical field.

