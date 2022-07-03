Highway 2000 toll rates to go up come July 9

Motorists who use Highway 2000 will pay increased toll rates effective Saturday, July 9.

At the same time, the operators will offer discounted rates for Class 1 and Class 2 t-tag customers who use the Portmore Toll plaza.

It was noted that the discounts will be applied in the form of rebates within two hours after passage.

Additionally, frequent user rewards are also applicable for Class 1 and Class 2 t-tag customers at Portmore and Spanish Town.

Drivers will get back the full value of their 10th trip every week, making it free. They will also get a rebate of 10% for each trip within that week.

Here are the upcoming new toll rates:

Portmore Toll Plaza

Class 1

Current rate: $290

New rate: $340

T-Tag Discount Rate: $320

Class 2

Current rate: $470

New rate: $550

T-Tag Discount Rate: $520

Class 3

Current rate: $870

New rate: $1,020

Spanish Town Toll Plaza

Class 1

Current rate: $210

New rate: $240

Class 2

Current rate: $320

New rate: $370

Class 3

Current rate: $590

New rate: $680

Vineyards Toll Plaza

Class 1

Current rate: $550

New rate: $600

Class 2

Current rate: $810

New rate: $900

Class 3

Current rate: $1,510

New rate: $1,800

May Pen Toll Plaza

Class 1

Current rate: $150

New rate: $190

Class 2

Current rate: $250

New rate: $300

Class 3

Current rate: $500

New rate: $570

