Highway 2000 toll rates to go up come July 9
Motorists who use Highway 2000 will pay increased toll rates effective Saturday, July 9.
At the same time, the operators will offer discounted rates for Class 1 and Class 2 t-tag customers who use the Portmore Toll plaza.
It was noted that the discounts will be applied in the form of rebates within two hours after passage.
Additionally, frequent user rewards are also applicable for Class 1 and Class 2 t-tag customers at Portmore and Spanish Town.
Drivers will get back the full value of their 10th trip every week, making it free. They will also get a rebate of 10% for each trip within that week.
Here are the upcoming new toll rates:
Portmore Toll Plaza
Class 1
Current rate: $290
New rate: $340
T-Tag Discount Rate: $320
Class 2
Current rate: $470
New rate: $550
T-Tag Discount Rate: $520
Class 3
Current rate: $870
New rate: $1,020
Spanish Town Toll Plaza
Class 1
Current rate: $210
New rate: $240
Class 2
Current rate: $320
New rate: $370
Class 3
Current rate: $590
New rate: $680
Vineyards Toll Plaza
Class 1
Current rate: $550
New rate: $600
Class 2
Current rate: $810
New rate: $900
Class 3
Current rate: $1,510
New rate: $1,800
May Pen Toll Plaza
Class 1
Current rate: $150
New rate: $190
Class 2
Current rate: $250
New rate: $300
Class 3
Current rate: $500
New rate: $570
