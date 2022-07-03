Middle Quarters in St Elizabeth gets free Wi-Fi

Middle Quarters in St Elizabeth is the latest community to benefit from free, public Wi-Fi under the Universal Service Fund's (USF) Community Wi-Fi Programme.

The secured hotspot will allow residents, including students, to connect to the high-speed service that was officially launched on Friday.

It can provide Internet access for up to 200 individuals at any one time.

The initiative forms part of the Government's thrust to provide Internet access to 189 underserved and unserved communities across Jamaica.

More than 100 such facilities have already been installed.

Speaking at the launch ceremony held at the Middle Quarters Primary School, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Floyd Green, said the Government is committed to making Jamaica digitally inclusive and one such means is through the provision of universal access to the Internet.

“We decided to choose this area in Middle Quarters because we really wanted it to impact the people,” said Green, who is also the Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth South West where Middle Quarters is located.

He noted that the Government recognises the challenges that citizens in some areas of the country face in accessing the Internet as well as paying for the service.

As such, he said, the USF has been tasked to go into those areas and provide free access.

“That is how we are going to transform rural Jamaica, by ensuring the citizens have access to services like the Internet without having to leave the comfort of their homes. So, I say to the residents of Middle Quarters, we are here with you and will work to make your life better,” Green said.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer of the USF, Daniel Dawes, indicated that the entity's impact is far-reaching in St Elizabeth.

He noted that in addition to benefiting from the Community Wi-Fi Programme, Internet service has been installed in the towns of Black River and Junction under the Connect Jamaica public Wi-Fi initiative.

Connect Jamaica provides free Internet service in parish capitals and major towns across the island.

Dawes said that St Elizabeth is “one of the [few] parishes to date that we have afforded two public Wi-Fi hotspots [under Connect Jamaica] and today we are here launching the Community Wi-Fi in the district of Middle Quarters”.

“It would have cost the USF millions of dollars to execute these projects,” he pointed out.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Principal of the Middle Quarters Primary School, Annette Kerr-Harris, welcomed the service, noting that it will enable students and residents to become more Internet savvy.

She said it will be used for educational purposes as well as to transact business and provide wholesome entertainment.

- JIS News

