Elderly woman found with throat slashed in Clarendon

A Clarendon man has been taken into custody after his wife was found dead with her throat slashed.

The deceased is 67-year-old Pamela Gregory of the Lionel Town Housing Scheme in Lionel Town.

The police report that she was attacked during an alleged domestic dispute.

Her husband was later taken into custody.

More to come.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Olivia Brown

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.