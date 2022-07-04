MoBay tax office to undergo major upgrade, services being relocated

The tax office in Montego Bay, St James is being temporarily relocated as the building undergoes major renovations and upgrades.

Services are being moved to the FCJ Building on Almond Way in the town, effective Monday, July 11.

To facilitate the relocation exercise, Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says the tax office will be closed to the public on Wednesday.

As a result of the closure, members of the public are being encouraged to visit either the Lucea or Falmouth tax offices to conduct their usual business.

Additionally, taxpayers will be able to access the usual weekday services at both the Falmouth and Lucea Tax Offices on Saturday, July 9 (10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.), which will facilitate as smooth a transition as possible of the relocation exercise.

Arrangements have been made to accommodate customers conducting TRN services to do so at the authority's Bay West Training Facility (Bay West Plaza, 2nd Floor) on Thursday, July 7 & Friday, July 8, after which persons may conduct these transactions at the new location.

The TAJ temporary relocation is projected to last approximately three years.

