Small fire at Foreign Ministry

There was a small fire on a wire that provides backup power to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade headquarters on Port Royal Street in downtown Kingston Sunday night.

There were no injuries or damage to the building, the Jamaica Fire Brigade reported.

The brigade’s public relations officer Emeleo Ebanks says a phone call was received at 9:40 p.m.

"There was some amount of damage to a wire that connected the three-phase transformer."

The 11-storey building was built with support from China and handed over to Jamaica in 2019.

It cost over $4 billion.

