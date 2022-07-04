St Andrew man hospitalised following fight charged

A man hospitalised following a fight with another has been charged by the police.

The police report that 34-year-old Ryan Richards, a farmer of Red Light district in Irish Town, St Andrew, and another man had a dispute that escalated into a physical confrontation.

Reports from the Irish Town Police are that on Friday, July 01, two men got into a fight in the town square.

One of them reportedly used an object to hit the other, who in turn retaliated and chopped his attacker with a machete.

The police intervened and the men were taken to hospital, where the chop victim was admitted under police guard.

The other man was treated.

The police say during the investigation that followed, it was revealed that Richards had earlier been warned by the police after it was reported that he threatened the other man with a firearm.

He was subsequently charged with assault at common law, unlawful wounding and illegal possession of firearm.

His court date is being arranged.

The police say investigators continue to probe the case as they explore the possibility of charging the other man.

