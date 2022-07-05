Five to be extradited to US for lottery scamming, other serious offences

Five persons are to be extradited to the United States later this week in relation to allegations of lottery scamming and other serious offences.

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson made the disclosure this afternoon at the police's monthly media briefing.

"Lottery scamming investigations will continue to be a significant area of collaboration between law enforcement entities locally and overseas, as the proceeds of scamming are used to purchase illegal guns, pay contract killers, and sustain the operations of gangs,” Anderson said.

He said the police have noticed a trend with young people being involved in the activity.

Anderson cited the recent arrest of a 16-year-old among five persons during an operation by the lottery scamming task force.

Five motor vehicles were seized in the operation.

Meanwhile, Anderson reported that while murders in the month of June were up, the percentage increase represents a fall when compared to May.

An increase of 6.3 percent in homicides was recorded in May compared to a rise of 1.9 percent in June.

In June, shootings went down by nine per cent and rapes went down by 13 per cent.

On the other hand, murders are up two per cent, robberies six per cent and break-ins up three per cent.

Anderson did not provide figures.

"Gang conflicts account for 74 per cent of these murders, interpersonal conflicts account for 14 per cent, while six per cent occurred in furtherance of criminal acts. Mob killings accounted for one per cent and five per cent are still being determined,” Anderson said.

