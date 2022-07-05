History...all MPs have submitted their statutory declarations on time

All sitting members of parliament (MPs) have for the first time filed their statutory declarations on time, the Integrity Commission has revealed.

The commission disclosed, too, that there has been a “significant increase” in the number of public officials complying with the requirement to file their declarations.

Parliamentarians and other public officials are required by law to submit annual declarations by March 31 of the following year, detailing all assets and liabilities.

The declarations are used to gauge whether public officials are using their positions to illegally enrich themselves.

For years, the submission of statutory declarations has been a sore point, with several lawmakers and public officials being referred to the prosecuting authorities for failing to comply with their obligation.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

But the commission, in its 2021-2022 annual report to Parliament, said it has been giving serious attention to the issue and is “very pleased” with the latest development.

“Parliament is setting a good example for other public officials to follow,” chairman of the commission, retired judge Seymour Panton, said in the report.

He urged other public officials to comply with their statutory duty “as delinquents can expect prosecution”.

The commission cautioned that all declarants are expected to make full and truthful declarations and should take note that its information and complaints and investigation divisions are committed to a careful and probing examination of all declarations.

The oversight body said it expects full declarations of bank accounts and reminded declarants of significant fines and imprisonment provided by law.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.