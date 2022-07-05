Illegal gun seized in Spanish Town, man arrested
A man is in custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition at Railway Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine.
The police report that about 8:45 Monday night a joint police-military team was on patrol in the area when they reportedly saw a group of men acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.
The team accosted the men and searched them.
According to the police, one of them was found with a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition.
He was arrested, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.
