Illegal gun seized in Spanish Town, man arrested

A man is in custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition at Railway Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The police report that about 8:45 Monday night a joint police-military team was on patrol in the area when they reportedly saw a group of men acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

The team accosted the men and searched them.

According to the police, one of them was found with a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition.

He was arrested, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

