Immigration Corner | Can I add my mother to my application?

Dear Mrs Powell,

My half sister is a Canadian citizen. I have a mechanical engineering degree. The problem is that I haven’t really worked as an engineer. I’ve been working as a maintenance technician, plus I own a small mechanic shop where I work part-time and supervise one guy who works full- time for me. Would I still qualify to go to Canada?

Another very important thing is, can I add my mother and my daughter as a dependent? They live with me and rely on me. So I can’t leave them behind if I qualify. Thank you.

KE

Dear KE,

Canada has a very generous immigration system. Individuals have over 100 immigration pathways to choose from. The issue is choosing the best pathway for you and your family.

The most common pathway is to use the Express Entry System. This is the system that manages the Federal Skilled Worker Programme (FSWP), Federal Skilled Trade Programme, Canadian Experience Class and some Provincial Nominee Programmes.

The Canadian government promised that it will be conducting draws under the FSWP this month. Therefore, you should seek to enter the pool immediately to ensure that you have a chance of being selected.

FEDERAL SKILLED WORKER PROGRAMME

Most individuals qualify to come to Canada under this programme. Under the FSWP, individuals are chosen based on education, skills, work experience, language, age, and other factors such as having relatives in Canada and being able to show an ability to integrate and make a valuable contribution to the Canadian society.

To qualify under the FSWP, you will need to provide proof of your work experience, and that your post-university graduation falls within one of the qualify occupations. The work experience within the last five years is most critical. This can be either full-time or part-time work in the same type of job that you list as your primary occupation.

The key is to choose the correct National Occupational Classification code that will give you the highest points and the chance to receive a job offer or a provincial nominee.

Since you own a mechanic shop, this shows that you are multitalented. Did you register the mechanic shop? Are you paying taxes based on this job? These are some of the questions a skilled and qualified immigration lawyer would be asking you, to help you to understand if this work experience, along with the experience from being a technician, would be beneficial.

Mechanics are in demand in Canada. You may be able to use this as supplementary proof of work experience and even land a job offer. The key is to show that you have a minimum of one year’s work experience or the equivalent part-time hours, in your primary occupation.

PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENT

Based on the information that you provided, you should qualify under the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, especially since you have a sister in Canada. Individuals with brothers and sisters in Canada, who are citizens or permanent residents, have an increased chance of entering the pool and being granted an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

There is only one critical factor to consider; this is your age. You did not indicate your age and whether you have a spouse or common-law partner. Canada’s immigration system gives you points based on your age.

You must do an English examination and, if you received your education outside of Canada, you must provide proof that your education is equivalent to a completed Canadian certification. Request an educational credential assessment report from one of the authorised bodies such as The World Education Services, University of Toronto, or International Credential Assessment Services of Canada.

WHO ARE DEPENDENTS?

Parents would not qualify as dependents under the Express Entry System. However, you should discuss with your sister about consulting with an immigration lawyer, as she may qualify to sponsor your mother. Her income for the last three years would be evaluated, as she will need to undertake to be fully responsible for your mother. Your mother’s health and criminal records would also be investigated.

You may be able to add all your unmarried dependent children who are under 22 years old. There are some additional factors to consider, so you should discuss this with your immigration lawyer to get the details.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator and notary public who is a member of the Jamaican and Ontario, Canada bars. Her office is located in Ottawa, Ontario. Submit your questions and comments via www.deidrepowell.com Tel: 613.695.8777. Find her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.