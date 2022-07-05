Man charged with murder of Denham Town teen mom

A man has been charged with the murder of teen mother Devonise Nelson in Denham Town, Kingston in June.

He is 20-year-old Shawn 'Country' Stanbury, from the community of Henden in Norwood, St James.

Along with murder, the Kingston Western police have also charged Stanbury with accessory to murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

He was charged after giving a caution statement and being interviewed in the presence of a justice of the peace, the police said in a statement Tuesday evening.

His court date is being finalised.

Another man, 17-year-old Eric 'Brando' Murdock is wanted in the case.

Murdock is the father of Nelson's four-month-old child.

His uncle, Tevin Cross, was a person of interest in the matter. He turned in himself and was later released.

The nude body of the 17-year-old student was found with a gunshot wound in the head about 11:30 p.m. on June 26 in an apartment at the Kings Heights housing complex in Denham Town.

The 10th grade Denham Town High School student lived on North Street. However, she reportedly went to the location to visit Murdock who lives with his uncle.

