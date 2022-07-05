Ridiculous! Integrity Commission raps lawmakers for not addressing muzzle clause

The Integrity Commission is again raising concern that lawmakers have ignored its repeated requests for changes to the so-called muzzle clauses in the legislation that guides its operations.

The commission is the State’s corruption oversight body.

It is barred, under sections 53 and 56 of the Integrity Commission Act, from disclosing to the public “even the mere fact that an investigation is or is not taking place”.

The commission has, in past reports to Parliament, lobbied for changes to both clauses.

“It is clearly ridiculous that whereas the police, quite rightly, can say that they are investigating a criminal matter, the Integrity Commission is not allowed to say it is, or is not, investigating a matter that does not involve criminality,” said chairman of the commission retired justice Seymour Panton.

“I am very concerned that Parliament has so far not addressed the commission’s repeated requests for amendments to be made,” he wrote in the 2021-2022 annual report to Parliament.

The report was tabled in the House of Representatives today.

Panton said the corruption oversight body is firmly of the view that this is a serious impediment to good governance.

Panton said given the mandate of the commission, the right to communicate ought to be concomitant.

“The commission will therefore continue to impress on Parliament the need to make the necessary amendments”, he said.

The retired High Court judge also sought to assure Jamaicans that every allegation or complaint made to the commission is treated seriously and dealt with in confidence.

“I encourage public officials and members of the public to continue to inform the commission of any act or transaction that they think may indicate corrupt behaviour by a public official, wherever such official may be located at home or abroad,” he said.

