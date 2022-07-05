Rifles, ammunition seized in Canterbury, St James

High-powered guns and a cache of ammunition have been seized in St James.

The seizure was made during a police-military operation in the community of Canterbury this morning.

The operation led to the recovery of an M16 rifle, an AK47 assault rifle, an Intratech submachine gun, and 27 rounds of ammunition.

Some 89 weapons have been seized in St James since the start of the year.

More to come.

