SSP McGregor mentors young men at Matthew 25:40 Boys’ Home

The Kiwanis Club of North St Andrew (KCNSA) is continuing in its efforts to provide mentorship and motivation for the young men at the Matthew 25:40 Boys’ Home operated by the Mustard Seed Communities, as part of a mentorship and skills development initiative.

The most recent rap session was led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Steve McGregor, operations officer for Area 4 in the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

McGregor, in engaging the young men, referenced his own upbringing in the inner city of Dunkirk, Kingston, with his mother, aunts and cousins. Despite his background growing up in the inner city, he was able to beat the odds. He told the young men at Matthew 25:40 that there are great possibilities for all of them, irrespective of what they may be told or heard.

“If you stay committed, listen to your guardians/parents, you are going to make it,” McGregor told the boys.

McGregor sought to enlighten and educate the young men on the three main reasons why criminals are recruiting youngsters for gangs and criminal activities. According to the senior policeman, gangs are recruiting young men because they are agile and can get around quickly and can transport things; they are eager to prove themselves and to make ‘duppies’; and they have not yet committed themselves and have no criminal records. He said it is therefore important to find ways to engage young men, to prevent them from being easily influenced by these gangs.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

McGregor made a commitment to harness the potential and possibilities of the young men at Matthew 25:40 Boys’ Home, starting with establishing a police youth club at the home.

In his closing remarks, KCNSA President Mark Russell reminded the young men that they should live as a family and cherish the friendships that they make. He noted that the members of the KCNSA remain committed to supporting them as they transition to living on their own.

Matthew 25:40 Boys’ Home is residence to approximately 20 young men who were born with HIV. They were adopted by the Kiwanis Club of North St Andrew in October 2021. It is KCNSA’s signature project for Kiwanis International. It aims to develop an effective transitional home for the youth as they move to living independently.