Summer splash! Gov't announces $4-billion welfare package

The government has announced a welfare package of almost $4 billion for struggling Jamaicans amid cries over rising prices for basic goods and services.

That is in addition to the $3.5 billion of support unveiled in March.

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke outlined the new programmes in the House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon.

- $750 million for independence clean-up of parish capitals

- $150 million for the trucking of water

- $550 million in general welfare support for non-PATH beneficiaries

- $550 million to pensioners at the bottom of the income ladder

- $1.789 billion in back to school one-off grants

PATH (Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education) is the state's conditional cash transfer programme.

The costs of those programmes total $3.8 billion. Approximately $1.1 billion is already being spent on various social intervention initiatives.

Clarke says the remaining $2.7 billion represents additional expenditure and "will initially be funded by advances from existing budgeted resources".

He says the advances will be regularised in the revised budget for the current fiscal year.

Under the new activities, there is an increase of $9 million per constituency to support the Constituency Development Fund, the minister said.

In March, the finance minister announced $3.5 billion of measures to help cushion the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and rising global inflation triggered significantly by the Ukraine-Russia war.

