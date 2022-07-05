TAJ to close, renovate MoBay revenue centre

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it will suspend operations at the Montego Bay Revenue Service Centre (MBRSC) to facilitate a temporary relocation exercise, which is being undertaken to pave way for a major renovation of the building.

In a release, TAJ said the operations of the MBRSC will be relocated to the Factories Corporation of Jamaica building at 11-12 Almond Way, Montego Bay Freeport, in Montego Bay on July 11. Consequently, TAJ said it will temporarily suspend services at the MBRSC from Wednesday, July 6 through to Friday, July 8.

As a result of the closure, customers are being encouraged to visit either the Lucea or Falmouth tax offices to conduct their usual business. Additionally, taxpayers will be able to access the usual weekday services at both the Falmouth and Lucea tax offices on Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to facilitate a smooth transition with the relocation exercise.

TAJ said arrangements have been made to accommodate clients conducting TRN services at the Bay West Training Facility at the Bay West Plaza, 2nd Floor, on Thursday, July 7 and Friday, July 8, in the interim.

Persons are also reminded that several services are available online via the TAJ website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, to include motor vehicle fitness fees and property tax payments.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The temporary relocation is projected to last approximately three years, TAJ said, to facilitate major renovation and upgrade of the existing building. Taxpayers are advised that all services will be offered at the new location, with the added feature of an electronic queue management system. The opening hours will remain as is.

editorial@gleanerjm.com