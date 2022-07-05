Two charged with murder of cop, cabbie in Central Village

Two 19-year-old males have been charged with the murder of a policeman and a taxi operator in Big Lane, Central Village, St Catherine last year August.

Daniel Gillespie, otherwise called 'Fire' and Andre Martin, alias 'Rahul', both of Big Lane in Central Village, were charged on Monday.

The accused have been in custody since June 20 after being apprehended by the police as part of the investigation.

Corporal Delwin Jackson of Bog Walk, St Catherine and Kenroy Chandler, otherwise called 'Breeder', of West Prospect district in the parish, were gunned down on August 17, 2021.

It is reported that Chandler transported Jackson to Central Village to purchase a car and the cop was robbed by three gunmen who subsequently shot him.

The taxi driver was also killed in the attack.

The attackers escaped with an undermined sum of money along with the policeman's service pistol.

A probe was launched by the police's Major Investigations Division, which is still searching for the third accomplice.

- Rasbert Turner

