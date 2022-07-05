Two men charged with murder of US resident in Manchester

Two men have been charged with the murder of a 50-year-old American resident in Chudleigh, Christiana in Manchester on June 26.

The two are 21-year-old Christopher Hutchinson, otherwise called 'Indian' and Tony McPherson, both from Chudleigh district.

Their court dates are being finalised, the police said in a statement Tuesday.

A security guard who was patrolling a premises reportedly stumbled upon a body and summoned the police about 5:15 a.m. on June 26.

The police found the body lying on its side with wounds to the face. It was later identified as Kenyiata Harris of West Green Crescent in St James and New Jersey in the United States.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Hutchinson and McPherson were arrested within days of the incident.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.