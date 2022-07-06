$75 million upgrade of Retrieve to Marchmont roadway in Westmoreland in final stages

The National Works Agency (NWA) says the $75 million upgrade of the Retrieve to Marchmont roadway in Westmoreland is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Works on the corridor started in November 2021.

The roadway serves residents of Marchmont and Retrieve and is a link to the neighbouring communities of Amity, Catadupa and Washfoot Gully in St James as well as Seaford Town in Westmoreland.

Additionally, this roadway is a critical arterial link to other neighbouring communities in St Elizabeth.

Community Relations Officer at the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that the works involve the complete rehabilitation of just under 4 kilometres of roadway including significant drainage improvement, the construction of retaining walls, and the reshaping and resurfacing of the roadway using asphaltic concrete.

Ricketts says the majority of the main contract items have been completed and effort is now focused on completing the remaining ancillary works, including repairs to the bridge rails and the abutment of the Quashie Bridge.

The bridge abutment was undermined following recent flood rains.

