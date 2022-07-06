Come for your uncollected free birth certificates, RGD urges parents

The Registrar General's Department (RGD) is appealing to parents who have not collected their free birth certificates for their children to come forward.

The department says the certificates were made available under its childbirth bedside registration programme at hospitals and birthing centres.

The programme was developed to facilitate the early registration of infants.

RGD Chief Executive Officer, Charlton McFarlane, says not all parents have come forward to collect the document, “so we actually have those certificates in storage”.

“One of the things that we did to incentivise the whole bedside registration project was to offer a complimentary birth certificate to every child that is born in an institution and is fully registered,” McFarlane noted during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) 'Get the Facts' television interview on Sunday, July 3.

He suggested that parents contact the entity to inquire about the free birth certificates and to make the required preparations to pick them up.

For further information on how to obtain the complimentary birth certificate, persons may visit the RGD's website at www.rgd.gov.jm or one of its 10 offices located across the island.

