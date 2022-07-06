INDECOM probing fatal shooting of man believed to be of unsound mind in Portland

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the fatal shooting of a man said to be of an unsound mind by a policeman in Snow Hill, Portland on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Kimani Pryce.

The police reported to INDECOM that the policeman was at the front of his house when he was allegedly attacked by Pryce with a knife.

It was further stated that the cop received an injury to one of his thumbs during the altercation, and in response, he discharged his firearm in the direction of the man.

Pryce was shot and was subsequently transported to Port Antonio Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

INDECOM says it processed the scene and collected forensic exhibits including the knife and the service firearm of the policeman.

It says he provided an initial account of the incident to the commission's investigative team and was served with a notice to provide a statement and visit the commission to be interviewed.

