Monkeypox confirmed in Jamaica

The Monkeypox virus has been confirmed in Jamaica.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton told a press conference this afternoon that the case is a man who recently returned to Jamaica from the United Kingdom.

Tufton said he went to the public health system on July 5, having arrived on the island five days earlier.

He said the patient has been isolated and his close contacts are in quarantine.

He said contract tracing will continue if it becomes necessary.

Tufton said Jamaica's emergency response protocols have been activated while urging Jamaicans not to panic.

Five facts about Monkeypox

* Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae.

* Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks.

* Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus.

* Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

* Monkeypox typically presents clinically with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

Source: World Health Organization

