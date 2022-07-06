PNP caretaker calls for unity to topple JLP in Hope Bay

HOPE BAY, Portland:

Councillor-caretaker for the Buff Bay division in West Portland, Desmond Lewis, has told People’s National Party (PNP) supporters that it will be difficult to regain the Hope Bay division unless they unite.

Lewis’ assessment came during a divisional conference, held on Sunday at the Hope Bay Primary School in West Portland, where newly elected councillor-caretaker Peter Evans will be seeking to dethrone the incumbent, Alva Henry, in the next municipal election.

The Hope Bay division has been a happy hunting ground for the JLP, which has lost only two elections over the past 40 years. But according to Lewis, the economic hardships facing residents in that division, coupled with what he described as deplorable road conditions and a lack of employment opportunities for the youth, is the clearest signal yet that there is a definite need for a changing of the guard.

“This can only be accomplished if there is oneness between the people of this division. They have to create unity and work together as they look towards a better life and opportunity for themselves and their families,” said Lewis.

“The time for fighting among ourselves is over. We all should be fighting for the good of this division. Everyone is feeling the hardships brought about by this uncaring Government. The price for basic food items are way out of the reach of the poor. And there is no hope for anyone in this division. Oneness is when we come together with cohesion and work together as a team.

“It is through oneness that the people of Buff Bay spoke about the poor condition of the drains, and today those drains are being repaired. I want you to support your candidate, who spoke about the bad condition of the roads, the need for drain cleaning, unemployment, and the high level of victimisation. What has transpired in the Hope Bay division that has helped the youths within the past thirty years? The answer is, nothing; and therefore, you need to do the right thing by supporting your candidate in the next election,” he urged Comrades.

Earlier, Evans was confirmed as the PNP standard-bearer for the Hope Bay division during the private session of the divisional conference.

Meantime, veteran councillor Dexter Rowland from the Port Antonio division launched a scathing attack on the chairman of the Portland Municipal Corporation, Mayor Paul Thompson, who he alleged is actively participating in the practice of victimisation. According to Rowland, propsective applicants to the Portland Municipal Corporation are being politically victimised.

“It is the worst kind of victimisation I have seen in all my life. People have passed interviews and have started working, but are later dismissed on the grounds that they are a PNP supporter. And these are persons who are highly qualified for particular posts. This kind of political victimisation has never happened since I joined the parish council in 1986,” Rowland stated.

But when contacted by The Gleaner for a response to the allegation made by Rowland, Thompson expressed shock at the comments and questioned whether they were in fact made by Rowland, describing them as shocking, disingenuous, callous, and malicious.

According to Thompson, at no time has he ever intervened in the employment process and that as mayor of Port Antonio, he has been receptive to everyone, irrespective of their political affiliation.

“Why would I prevent someone from gaining meaningful employment, which will improve their standard of living?” he questioned. “Whenever it comes to work, I see no colour. And if anyone can provide (evidence) or prove otherwise, then I’m not worthy of this office, and I’ll do the honourable thing of resigning,” Thompson stated.

gareth.davis@gleanerjm.com