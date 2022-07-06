Thousands expected at Fus A August celebrations in Maidstone, Manchester

MAIDSTONE, Manchester:

After a two-year hiatus as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, organisers of the Fus A Augus Emancipation festival in the Maidstone community in northwest Manchester say they are coming back with a bang.

Representative from the Social Development Commission with responsibility for the area and coordinator of the event, Vanessa Russell, said among the activities planned is an exploration of the strong history of the area through a cultural explosion of food, music and dance.

“A lot of people look forward to this. We have people from even overseas who book their trip around this time so they can be present. This year we have added a new gospel segment, with a big name in the business, in addition to our special talent show highlighting the persons in the community.”

The plan, she said, is to accommodate over three thousand persons, in commemoration of Jamaica’s 60th emancipendence celebrations this year.

Maidstone, which was founded in 1840 under the direction of Moravian missionaries, is one of the first free villages in Jamaica that formerly housed a number of ex-slaves.

Today, several descendants of those slaves reside in the community and have been helping to build the strong cultural heritage in the historical community.

The community is not only well known for its annual Fus A Augus celebrations held on August 1 each year, but has gained popularity for its museum and community church among other cultural relics.

“Persons will get a chance to tour the church and the museum. This is a family-orientated event and from the young to the old will be able to take part in the celebrations.

Vice-president of the Maidstone Community Council Ava Frith, who, along with her husband, is a direct descendant of one of the freed slaves, said this year’s celebrations will give individuals a chance to truly reconnect.

“In our community, a lot of persons are related because of the set of ex-slaves who settled in the area, which makes Fus A Augus such a big family affair. This year is our 60th year of independence and we will be tying in the celebrations because one cannot be emancipated and not independent.”

She said she continues to be proud of her community and its accomplishments and looks forward to the joy of the people in a few weeks.

“I am looking forward to the performances this year because we have stepped up our game. We are going all out because we have been locked down for a long time and 60 years is a big milestone to celebrate,” Frith added.

tamara.bailey@gleanerjm.com