Three shot in Waterhouse gunfight

Three men were shot and injured in an alleged confrontation with the members of the security forces in Waterhouse, St Andrew on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened about an hour ago during a police/military patrol in the area.

The men have been taken to hospital.

The police say two firearms were recovered from the scene.

Head of the St Andrew South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, says the team was attacked by armed men during a routine patrol in the Gully Bank area of West Bay Farm Road.

More details to come.

- Roxroy McLean

