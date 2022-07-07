19-year-old charged over machete attack at bar

Detectives attached to the Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch have charged a man over a machete attack on another man at a bar in St Catherine.

Charged with wounding with intent is 19-year-old Braemar Clemetson of Discovery Bay, St Ann.

The police report that about 8:30 p.m. on June 18, Clemetson went to the bar, pounced upon the complainant and chopped him with a machete on his head.

The injured man was later taken to hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

Clemetson was later arrested.

He was subsequently charged on Tuesday, July 5.

His court date is being finalised.

