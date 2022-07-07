3,000 PPV operators apply for gov’t’s gas relief grant

Some 3,000 licensed public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators have applied for the government's gas relief programme.

The grant, valued at $25,000, is aimed at cushioning the rising cost of fuel for operators.

The programme will cost just under $600 million.

Application for the programme opened on June 20.

“Payments will commence in two weeks for applicants verified as having duly paid-up PPV licences. I encourage those PPV operators who have not signed up yet to do so. Applications will be accepted until the end of August,” said Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke in Parliament on Tuesday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, Clarke informed that the $200-million loan scheme for taxi operators is now in effect and available through microfinance institutions.

Loan proceeds can be used for the acquisition of spare parts, batteries, tyres, and repairs.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.