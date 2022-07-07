Clarendon man charged after confessing to murdering bedridden wife

A 69-year-old man who confessed to Monday's throat-slashing murder of his bedridden wife, Pamela, at their home in Lionel Town, Clarendon, has been charged.

He is Thadius Gregory.

They lived together on Toronto Terrace in the Lionel Town Housing Scheme.

About 7 a.m. Monday, Pamela's grandson found the elderly woman lying on a bed with blood coming from her neck, the police said in a statement Thursday.

Gregory allegedly attacked his grandson with a knife when he tried to assist his grandmother. A tussle ensued.

The grandson managed to free himself and alerted neighbours, who called the police.

The police responded and Gregory was taken into custody where he allegedly confessed to killing his wife.

His court date is being arranged.

One source, who knows Pamela's husband well, expressed shock at the incident, noting that he was known to be a “decent man”, who got along well with community folk, especially because of his trade as a mechanic and upholsterer.

