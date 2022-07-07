Corporate Hands | Dr Mario Guthrie inspires Mona Prep graduates

Dr Mario Guthrie (centre) is flanked by new graduates of Mona Preparatory School after their graduation exercise on June 23. Guthrie, who is an obstetrician and gynaecologist, as well as a musician, podcaster, casualty officer at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, and a sessional doctor in the Paramedic Division at Sagicor Life Jamaica, returned to his alma mater to deliver the keynote address to the graduating class, where he inspired the students to relentlessly pursue all their dreams. Fifty students took part in the graduation service, which was held at The University of the West Indies, Mona.