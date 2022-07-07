Corporate Hands | ILAH’s Lemon-Aid Summer Programme launched

From left: Imani-Leigh Hall, founder of ILAH’s Lemon-Aid Stand for Kids Foundation, poses with ‘Dip and Come Again’ Summer Camp participants Niasha Warren and Shenell Edward, and Sagicor Foundation Executive Director Alysia White. The camp, which is being held in partnership with the Sagicor Foundation in four locations across Jamaica, got under way on Monday with an opening ceremony at the Webster Memorial United Church in St Andrew. Over the next three weeks, the programme will help just under 100 high school students across Jamaica to recover from learning loss due to school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.