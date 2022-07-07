Thu | Jul 7, 2022

Decomposing body believed to be of missing man found in St Catherine

Published:Thursday | July 7, 2022 | 12:06 PM
The scene is being processed by investigators. -File photo.

The decomposing body of a man has been found in Gravel Heights in St Catherine.

The police believe that the remains are that of a man who was reported missing recently.

Investigators were called to the area around 10:00 a.m. after residents reported a foul odour in the community.

The body was discovered in bushes during a search of the area.

The scene is being processed by investigators.

- Rasbert Turner 

