Decomposing body believed to be of missing man found in St Catherine
Published:Thursday | July 7, 2022 | 12:06 PM
The decomposing body of a man has been found in Gravel Heights in St Catherine.
The police believe that the remains are that of a man who was reported missing recently.
Investigators were called to the area around 10:00 a.m. after residents reported a foul odour in the community.
The body was discovered in bushes during a search of the area.
The scene is being processed by investigators.
- Rasbert Turner
