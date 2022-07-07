Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure
Published:Thursday | July 7, 2022 | 10:24 PM
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed bleeding and was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.
NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital.
Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara.
Abe was standing while making a campaign speech ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house.
Police arrested a male suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK said.
More details to come.
