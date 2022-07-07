Thu | Jul 7, 2022

Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure

Published:Thursday | July 7, 2022 | 10:24 PM
Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister's office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Sept. 16, 2020. Japan’s NHK TV says on Friday, July 7, 2022, former Prime Minister Abe apparently was shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed bleeding and was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. 

Abe was standing while making a campaign speech ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house.

Police arrested a male suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK said.

More details to come.

