Morant Bay Examination Depot back in operation

The Island Traffic Authority is reporting that full operations have resumed at the Morant Bay Examination Depot in St Thomas.

The depot was closed on June 2 as a result of the loss of electricity to the entire compound due to road construction in the area.

The loss of power also resulted in damage to equipment at the depot, which the authority says has since been replaced.

The authority is expressing gratitude to customers for their patience and understanding during the period of closure.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.