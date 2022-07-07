St Catherine higgler murdered

Twenty-six-year-old higgler Donovan Monroe was shot and killed on Wednesday in Gordon Pen district in St Catherine.

Residents of Love Lane reported that about 2:00 p.m. explosions were heard in the area and the police were called.

Monroe, otherwise called 'Bomba' and 'O'Brien', who lived in the community, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The body was removed from the scene.

The police are yet to establish a motive for the murder.

-Rasbert Turner

