Teen boy charged for Portmore shooting

A 17-year-old boy who allegedly shot two persons in Portmore, St Catherine last Wednesday is to face the courts on gun charges.

The boy has been charged with illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession ammunition and two counts of wounding with intent, arising from the incident the Gore Tuca area.

A court date is being finalised, the police say.

About 8:55 p.m., on June 22, the teen allegedly pounced upon a man and a woman and opened gunfire at them.

The injured persons were assisted to the hospital where they were treated and released.

The teen's attorney handed him over to the police on July 2.

He was charged on Wednesday.

