Woman murdered at Mannings Hill Road bar

Published:Thursday | July 7, 2022 | 10:50 AM
A woman was gunned down at her bar along Mannings Hill Road in St Andrew last night.

She is 58-year-old Iciline 'Rosie' Tamasa.

It is reported that about 9:45 p.m. residents heard explosions and summoned the police. 

Tamasa was found dead in a chair at the entrance of the bar.

The murder is being probed by the St Andrew North police.

- Andre Williams

