Woman murdered at Mannings Hill Road bar
Published:Thursday | July 7, 2022 | 10:50 AM
A woman was gunned down at her bar along Mannings Hill Road in St Andrew last night.
She is 58-year-old Iciline 'Rosie' Tamasa.
It is reported that about 9:45 p.m. residents heard explosions and summoned the police.
Tamasa was found dead in a chair at the entrance of the bar.
The murder is being probed by the St Andrew North police.
- Andre Williams
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.