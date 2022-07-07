Woman murdered at Mannings Hill Road bar

A woman was gunned down at her bar along Mannings Hill Road in St Andrew last night.

She is 58-year-old Iciline 'Rosie' Tamasa.

It is reported that about 9:45 p.m. residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

Tamasa was found dead in a chair at the entrance of the bar.

The murder is being probed by the St Andrew North police.

