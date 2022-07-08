Call centre worker dies after crashing into utility pole

A call centre manager on Thursday died from injuries he sustained during a motor vehicle crash on the Ocho Rios Bypass in St Ann.

He is 21-year-old Odane Fisher, who was of Fern Grove in Ocho Rios.

The police report that Fisher was driving his 2007 Nissan Bluebird motor car when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole.

Fisher was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

