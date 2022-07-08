Ex-Clansman accused for court July 22 on gun charges

Damaine Elliston, who was freed recently at the Clansman-One Don Gang trial, is to appear in court on July 22 on allegations of illegal gun possession.

Elliston was ordered remanded when he attended a virtual hearing before the St Catherine Parish Court Friday.

The authorities used the virtual method to reduce any possible security threat surrounding his physical appearance.

Elliston was on trial with other alleged members of the gang.

But the 27-year-old was found not guilty in May after the prosecution conceded that there was insufficient evidence against him.

He was arrested on June 14 during an operation in Dam Head, St Catherine and later charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

An Intratec submachine gun and 9mm pistol were seized during the operation.

When he was freed, Elliston told The Gleaner that after five years and five months in prison, his only wish was to see his six-year-old daughter.

“Mi wah send fi her 'cause a from she born, mi deh inna lock-up,” an ecstatic Elliston said shortly before he was whisked from the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston in the company of his girlfriend and other jubilant relatives.

- Rasbert Turner

