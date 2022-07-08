'Jamaica has lost a friend'... Senate pays tribute to slain Shinzo Abe

The Senate this morning paid tribute to former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, who died at hospital today after being shot during a political campaign event in the southern city of Nara.

Abe, 67, was shot twice in the neck while giving a speech.

Leader of Government Business Kamina Johnson Smith called Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, a friend of Jamaica and said that he will rest strong in the country's memories.

“In the area of sustainable development he was a particular friend of small island developing states such as Jamaica,” said Johnson Smith.

She recalled that Abe led a cabinet that promulgated the first Japan/CARICOM policy and attended the first Japan/CARICOM summit in Trinidad and Tobago in 2014.

A year later he visited Jamaica.

He also was a strong advocate for women in leadership, she said.

“His engagement was warm. His understanding of global issues was always impressive and indeed his appreciation of Jamaican sports and music was always at the forefront of his mind,” she said, acknowledging the country's support for Jamaica's security and health system.

“Jamaica has lost a friend... We convey our sincere sympathies to his wife, their family and indeed to the Government and people of Japan as they mourn,” she added.

Opposition Senator Floyd Morris described Abe as a “friend to humanity” and said news of his death was absorbed with “deep shock and regret”.

Morris said a politician's job is a “hazardous” one and noted that they are forced to maintain their guard as a result, “no matter what circumstance no matter what situation”.

That Abe served as long as he did, holding office for a year in 2006 and then again from 2012 to 2020, before stepping down due to health reasons, Morris said was a testament to the love and respect the Japanese people had for him.

“His work and the work of his country have impacted Jamaica and we on the side of the Opposition want to extend our profound regret and sadness at his passing. To his family we offer our prayers,” he said.

